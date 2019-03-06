The opponent has been determined for the Peru State men's basketball Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart) quarterfinal game Thursday night.



It will be a battle of the 'Cats as the Culver-Stockton (Mo.) Wildcats will be visiting the Al Wheeler Activity Center for a 7 p.m. match-up.



The Wildcats, who were seeded seventh in the Heart's ten-team postseason tourney, defeated MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) Tuesday night 87-76 in Canton, Mo., to advance in the tournament.



Peru State, the second-seeded team for the tournament, and Culver-Stockton split their regular season games. In their last game of the 2018 calendar year, the Bobcats easily topped the Wildcats 105-56 before heading into the winter break. On February 9, Culver-Stockton won on a buzzer beater on their home court topping the Bobcats 77-75.



As this is a Heart postseason tournament, only conference passes will be allowed. The admission charges for the game will be adults - $6, seniors - $5, and all students (7 and older) - $4.



With a win Thursday night, Peru State would host a semifinal game on Saturday against either third-seeded William Penn (Iowa) or sixth-seeded Central Methodist (Mo.) at a time to be determined.