It took a few games for the Collins-Maxwell girls’ basketball team to get going in 2018-19, but by the end of the season, the Spartans had established themselves as one of the best teams in the Iowa Star Conference.

Collins-Maxwell was getting used to new head coach Justin Flaws and life without Brianda Bane — the leading scorer and rebounder off last year’s 18-5 team. The Spartans took a little while to adjust, dropping three of their first five games.

But once things started coming together, Collins-Maxwell proved to be a tough out. Behind a tremendous defense, the Spartans ended up going 15-6 overall and placing second in the ISC South Division with an 8-2 conference mark.

“By the end of the season, we were playing pretty good basketball,” Flaws said. “Our seniors played like veterans and our younger kids stepped up and played well in their new varsity roles. Finishing second in the conference is something we are proud of this season.”

The Spartans toppled Woodward-Granger by a 41-28 score in their opener, then lost to South Hamilton, 57-48. Colo-NESCO — the eventual ISC South Division winner for the seventh year in a row — coasted past Collins-Maxwell by a 67-44 score on Nov. 27, but the Spartans came back to edge Meskwaki, 43-39, then play Janesville tough before suffering a 52-44 setback.

On Dec. 4, Collins-Maxwell rolled to a 56-36 win over GMG. That sparked a six-game winning streak.

The Spartans edged rival Baxter, 44-40, handed North Tama a 47-31 defeat and took down Des Moines North (45-40), Colfax-Mingo (47-38) and Don Bosco (59-37). The streak came to an end with a hard-fought 49-40 loss at Colo-NESCO.

But the loss to the Royals showed how much Collins-Maxwell had grown since the beginning of the season when Colo-NESCO overwhelmed them.

The Spartans quickly regrouped to score three consecutive victories. They defeated Meskwaki (50-37), GMG (57-49) and Grand View Christian (66-24) before suffering a 48-36 non-conference loss at Paton-Churdan.

Collins-Maxwell came back to down Baxter (49-35), edge North Tama (53-52) and whip Waterloo Christian (57-20) to close out the regular season.

In the Class 1A regional quarterfinals, the Spartans made it three-for-three against Baxter with a 61-46 win over the Bolts. That pitted them against Colo-NESCO in the regional semifinals.

Just like in the previous meeting, Collins-Maxwell gave the No. 13 Royals fits. The Spartans pushed them all the way to the limit before falling on a last-second shot in regulation, 42-40.

“The end of the season was gut-wrenching,” Flaws said. “To lose on a buzzer beater with a chance to play in a regional final on the line — that hurts. Hopefully, that heartbreak fuels us in the offseason.”

Flaws said the players made his first season as head coach both enjoyable and successful.

“Year one is challenging, because the girls are learning to trust a new coach and there is a big learning curve,” Flaws said. “I do feel like the character of these girls really helped with that process. They listen well and always give you 100 percent. Upperclassmen leadership in the offseason really helped with the ‘buy-in’ part (and) really helped with getting the younger girls ready. Coach (Joel) Kahler returning this season played such a big role in helping these girls with the transition to me coming in as the new coach. Each of those girls already trusted and respected him, I’m very thankful for him.”

Flaws said, in addition to the strong overall and ISC records his team produced, that getting rivalry wins over Baxter and other schools were big highlights of the season. But he was most impressed with what the girls did off the court.

“The biggest highlight for me is that I can say that our girls represented Collins-Maxwell with class, on and off the court,” Flaws said. “This team has an average GPA of 3.7 — not only are they quality athletes, but they are representatives of all of the phenomenal things that are happening right now in the Collins-Maxwell district. Collins-Maxwell is a special place to be right now.”

On the court, Collins-Maxwell averaged 48.9 points, shooting 37.2 percent from the field and 60.5 percent from the line. The Spartans made 53 3-pointers at a 26-percent clip and averaged 15 assists per game.

On defense, Collins-Maxwell allowed 34.5 points and held teams to 35.4-percent shooting from the field. The Spartans forced 16 turnovers per game and they outrebounded foes by an impressive 37-26 margin per game.

Sophomore post Reagan Franzen and junior point guard Mikayla Houge were the leaders for Collins-Maxwell individually.

Franzen was an all-ISC elite pick. She was a force inside, averaging a double-double at 11.2 points and 10.4 rebounds, and also producing 2.6 steals and 2.4 assists per game.

Houge was a unanimous selection to the all-ISC South Division first team. She put up 12.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.7 steals per game.

Franzen shot 41 percent from the field and 70 percent from the line. Houge made 38-percent of her field goals and shot 66 percent from the line.

Guards Emma Kahler and Alexis Houge also made valuable contributions as underclassmen. Kahler averaged 1.6 steals and 1.2 points as a junior; Alexis tallied 3.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game in her freshman year.

Gracie Cheville, Josie Wierson, Mikayla Markley and Shasta Moody provided a strong senior core for the team.

Cheville averaged 5.8 points, 4.0 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game. Wierson delivered 6.5 points per game on 46-percent shooting from the field and also averaged 6.9 rebounds and 2.7 steals.

Markley was the team’s top outside marksman, nailing 34 3-pointers. She averaged 6.9 points and 3.0 rebounds.

Moody put up 12 points on the season and also averaged 1.0 rebound per game.

Junior Trinity Stover and freshmen Kenzie Wierson and Avery Fricke were the other Collins-Maxwell players to see action in more than five games. Stover totaled nine rebounds and four points, Wierson eight rebounds and six points and Fricke two points, rebounds and steals apiece.

Losing that large senior class leaves Flaws with some rebuilding to do next season.

“The seniors we had were a great group of kids,” Flaws said. “I think I may have been their fourth new coach in their high school career and that is tough on kids. But they accepted me and were willing to give me their respect and trust. I think that says a lot about their character and upbringing.”

“They held everyone accountable and really set the tone for the future of this program,” Flaws said. “I can’t thank them enough. They played like seniors and acted like seniors, they set a great example for the younger girls. They’ll definitely be missed.”

But with Franzen, the Houge sisters and Kahler back to lead the way, Collins-Maxwell still expects big things in 2019-20.

“We have some girls that played very well at the JV level this year and will look for them to put in the work in the offseason to become varsity players,” Flaws said. “We are excited to bring back our two leading scorers and a few guards with significant varsity experience. We are looking forward to next season — hopefully it’s a special one.”