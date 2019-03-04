With the 24-game conference regular season schedule completed, the postseason slate is set to tip off with the opening round of the 2019 Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart) Men's Basketball tournament on Tuesday, March 5.



Benedictine (Kan.), currently ranked first in the NAIA, took the No. 1 seed after finishing with a perfect 24-0 conference record. This is the first time a team has finished the Heart unscathed since Evangel's perfect 20-0 run en route to the NAIA Men's Basketball Division II National Champions title in 2001-02. The Ravens punched their ticket to the National Tournament as the regular season champion.



Nine other teams will join Benedictine in the single-elimination tournament to crown a postseason champion, which earns an automatic berth to the 82nd NAIA Division I Men's Basketball National Tournament, set for March 20-26 in Kansas City, Mo. All conference tournament games will be hosted by the higher seeded team with tipoff set for 7 pm unless otherwise noted.



The Peru State men's basketball team, by virtue of its win on Saturday over Baker (Kan.) 87-81, claimed the second seed in the upcoming tournament.



Culver-Stockton (Mo.), Mount Mercy (Iowa), Graceland (Iowa), and MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) finished the season with a four-way tie. Culver-Stockton and Mount Mercy each boasted a 4-2 record in the head-to-head tie breaker. The tiebreaker between those two squads then moved to Criteria B (Record vs. conference opponents starting with the top in descending order) where a win for the Wildcats over No. 2 seed Peru State gave them the No. 7 seed and the Mustangs the No. 8 seed.



Graceland took the No. 9 seed thanks to a sweep over MidAmerica, who were slated in the No. 10 spot. Grand View (Iowa) and Central Methodist (Mo.) also ended the season with identical 12-12 conference records and a split in the season series, but the Vikings received the higher seed (No. 5) after recording a win over Peru State.



The first round of postseason play will take place on Tuesday, March 5, featuring two games. No. 7 Culver-Stockton will host No. 10 MidAmerica Nazarene, and No. 8 Mount Mercy will host No. 9 Graceland. The top six teams each earned a first round bye and will begin play in the quarterfinal round.



No. 1 Benedictine will host the winner of the Mount Mercy/Graceland game. No. 2-seeded Peru State will host the winner of the CSC/MNU matchup. The other two quarterfinal games set to take place on Thursday evening are No. 4 Clarke (Iowa) hosting No. 5 Grand View and No. 3 William Penn hosting No. 6 Central Methodist.



Peru State split with both Culver-Stockton and MidAmerica Nazarene during the regular season. The Bobcats topped the Wildcats of CSC 105-56 in December before getting beat in Canton 77-75 on a last-second shot. Peru State topped MNU at home on January 2 86-70 before falling on the road 74-68 two weeks ago.



The championship game, set for March 12, will be aired on ESPN3.



The Heart of America Athletic Conference will play host to the 82nd Annual Buffalo Funds-NAIA Div. I Men's Basketball National Tournament, which returns to the historic Municipal Auditorium on March 20-26. Tickets for the entire event are available at www.NAIAhoops.com/tickets.