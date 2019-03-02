Sophomore already served month-long suspension

Cameron Lard is once again suspended.

The Iowa State sophomore did not make the trip with the team to play Texas on Saturday afternoon after a violation of team rules, an ISU spokesperson confirmed to the Ames Tribune.

Lard was suspended for the month of November after spending the summer away from the team at a wellness center. He missed the first two games of his redshirt freshman season of 2017-18 for what was termed a "coach's decision."

The 6-foot-9 Louisiana native was cited in February of 2018 for possession of drug paraphernalia, though the charge was later dropped.

His performance this season has been up-and-down since returning from the month-long suspension, but recently had begun to see more playing time. He is averaging 6.1 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.

ISU plays Texas at 1 p.m. in a game broadcast by ESPN2.