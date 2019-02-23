The third season has begun, but the schedule remains murky.

Southeastern Community College basketball coach Lorenzo Watkins tells his players a basketball season is really three seasons. The first begins in November. The second begins with the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference schedule and the third is the postseason.

The Blackhawks completed the second season Friday night with an 88-62 knockout of Black Hawk College at Loren Walker Arena. They'll host a Region XI semifinal game Wednesday against an as yet undetermined opponent.

SCC, 25-4 overall, leads the ICCAC with a 7-1 mark and Indian Hills (24-5, 6-1) ends its conference season tonight by hosting Iowa Western (21-7, 2-5). If Indian Hills wins, the Warriors will likely be the tournament's top seed and SCC will be No. 2.

And that would create a three-way tie for the No. 3 seed between Iowa Western, Marshalltown (14-14, 2-6) and Northeast (13-15, 2-6). Marshalltown beat Northeast, 76-62, Friday night at Marshalltown to muddy the water.

If Iowa Western upsets Indian Hills tonight, SCC would be the top seed.

It's a waiting game, for now. But no matter what happens today, SCC and Indian Hills would not meet before the region championship game.

Marshalltown's win didn't surprise Watkins. "It's tough to win on the road in our league," he said. In the conference games, "there are no big losses, no big point differentials."

Against Black Hawk College, four Blackhawks reached double figures and three of them came off the bench. Trenton Massner led all scorers with 16 points on 6-for-7 shooting from the field. Starter Kelvon Fuller and Jaquan Lightfoot each scored 11 points and Dadrian Hoambrecker added 10. Of Hoambrecker's five field goals, four were dunks.

As usual, Watkins substituted early and often. Twelve Blackhawks played and 11 of them scored.

"The biggest thing is getting our guys on the bench into the game," Watkins said. "They're just as important. They work their butts off in practice."

The pace of the game contributes.

"With the pace we play," Watkins said, "it's hard to play 30-plus minutes. You're not playing very hard if you're playing that many minutes." So he keeps fresh legs on the floor.

Black Hawk scored the first basket, but the Braves' lead was short-lived. SCC went on a 7-0 run and never trailed again. The Blackhawks took a 23-point lead on Lightfoot's 3-point play and soon took their biggest lead of the first half at 35-10 on Deion Reliford's baseline drive.

Black Hawk scored four 3-pointers in the remainder of the half and managed to cut the deficit to 49-28 by halftime.

An eight-point run around the 12-minute mark in the second half, which included three Lightfoot dunks, put the Blackhawks up 66-39.

Alier Riak's 3-pointer gave SCC a 30-point lead at 84-54 and Massner's putback provided the Blackhawks' biggest lead of the night at 88-56. Two 3-pointers by Black Hawk's Cole Bizarri took the score to its final.

Fuller led SCC with eight rebounds and Massner had five assists and two steals.

Jacob Pauley led Black Hawk with 15 points. Blake Maris scored 12 and Ben Buresh added 10. Jayin Trumbull scored just two points for the Braves, but he had eight rebounds and five assists. SCC's defense forced 28 Black Hawk turnovers.

Watkins feels his team is at the right place at the close of the regular season.

"The team that sticks together for 40 minutes, the team with the most energy and effort has the best chance" at winning in the postseason, Watkins said.

BLACK HAWK (62)

Jayin Trumbull 1-4 0-0 2, Ben Buresh 4-8 1-3 10, Blake Maris 4-9 1-2 12, Owen Landwehr 1-3 0-0 2, Jacob Pauley 5-11 3-3 15, Cole Bizarri 3-3 0-0 8, Sion Lightfoot 1-6 0-0 2, Dalton Wolf 0-1 0-0 0, Tory Turner 2-8 0-0 4, Jesus Vargas 3-7 0-0 7. Totals: 24-60 5-8 62.

SCC (88)

Marquis Collns 0-4 0-0 0, Kelvon Fuller 4-7 3-4 11, Tyler Maye 4-9 0-0 9, AJ Cox 1-3 0-0 2, DeAndre Barton 2-2 0-0 5, GeAni Bannerman 2-7 0-0 6, Jaquan Lightfoot 5-7 1-2 11, Deion Reliford 2-3 0-0 5, Alier Riak 4-9 0-0 9, Rahki Person 1-4 2-2 4, Trenton Massner 6-7 2-2 16, Dadrian Hoambrecker 5-13 0-0 10. Totals: 36-75 8-10 88.

Halftime: SCC 49, Black Hawk 28. Fouls: Black Hawk 13, SCC 11. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None. 3-point goals: Black Hawk 9-20 (Buresh 1-1, Maris 3-6, Pauley 2-7, Bizarri 2-2, S Lightfoot 0-1, Turner 0-2, Vargas 1-1), SCC 8-23 (Collins 0-2, Maye 1-2, Barton 1-1, Bannerman 2-3, J Lightfoot 0-1, Reliford 1-2, Riak 1-3, Person 0-1, Massner 2-3, Hoambrecker 0-5). Rebounds: Black Hawk 38 (Trumbull 8(, SCC 39 (Fuller 8). Assists: Black Hawk 11 (Trumbull 5), SCC 16 (Massner 5). Steals: Black Hawk 4 (Landwehr 2), SCC 20 (J Lightfoot 3, Person 3). Blocks: Black Hawk 4 (Buresh 2), SCC 3 (J Lightfoot 2). Turnovers: Black Hawk 28, SCC 12.

Records: Black Hawk 10-16, SCC 25-4.