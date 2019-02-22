The Husker men's basketball team looks to play spoiler in the Big Ten race this Saturday, as Nebraska hosts No. 15/13 Purdue. Tipoff at Pinnacle Bank Arena is set for shortly after 3 p.m. and a limited number of returned tickets are available on Huskers.com/Tickets or at the Pinnacle Bank Arena Ticket Office beginning at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The matchup of the Huskers and Boilermakers will be televised nationally on BTN with Kevin Kugler and Shon Morris on the call. The matchup will also be available on the Fox Sports App and BTN2Go with cable authentication.

Fans can follow all of the action across the state of Nebraska on the IMG Husker Sports Network with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen on the call. The game will also be available on Huskers.com, on the Huskers app, on TuneIn Radio and the TuneIn Radio app and on both Sirius and XM Radio. The pregame show begins one hour prior to tipoff on many of the Husker Sports Network affiliates (affiliate list on page 7 of the game notes).

The Huskers (15-12, 5-11 Big Ten) look to rebound from a disappointing performance at Penn State on Tuesday night. The Nittany Lions shot 56 percent from the floor, including 11-of-22 from 3-point range en route to a 95-71 win. For the Huskers, James Palmer Jr. led NU with 24 points and seven rebounds, while Isaiah Roby added 17 points on 8-of-10 shooting.

While Palmer is third in the Big Ten in scoring at 19.0 points per game, Roby has become a focal point of the Husker attack since the season-ending injury to Isaac Copeland Jr. on Jan. 26. Since Copeland's injury, Roby is averaging 14.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.3 blocks per game over the Huskers' last seven contests.

Nebraska has an opportunity to help shape the Big Ten race over the next two weeks, as the Huskers will play No. 15 Purdue, No. 7 Michigan and No. 10 Michigan State in a three-game stretch, as the trio currently holds the top three spots in the conference race.

Purdue (19-7, 12-3) remained near the top of the Big Ten standings, surviving Indiana's upset bid with a 48-46 win in Bloomington on Tuesday evening. Matt Haarms' tip in with 3.2 seconds left provided the margin of victory. Indiana held Carsen Edwards to nine points on 4-of-24 shooting, well under his Big Ten-leading scoring average of 23.8 points per game. The Boilermaker defense held Indiana to 27 percent shooting, including 5-of-25 from 3-point range.