The Peru State women's basketball team held the sixth-ranked MidAmerica Nazarene (MNU) Pioneers to just 33.8 percent shooting Monday night in Olathe, Kan.



When fans hear that, they would think it would be a close contest. However, the Bobcats had a real lid on the bucket as they made less than 20 percent of their field goals. MNU would hold the 'Cats to their lowest scoring output of the season as the Pioneers would win 75-29.



With the win, MidAmerica Nazarene improved to 23-4 overall and 20-3 in the Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart). The Bobcats fell to 3-23 on the season and 2-20 in conference play.



First Quarter Action



MNU scored the first nine points before Alyssa Marsh-Contreras (Omaha) scored a bucket in the paint at the 4:06 mark. The Pioneers would lead 16-5 at the end of the quarter as Marsh-Contreras hit a trey to have all the scoring for the 'Cats in the quarter.



Second Quarter Action



The Pioneers would score the first ten points of the second quarter before Brooke Maeda (Honolulu) scored a bucket off an assist from Swaranga Fernando(Colombo, Sri Lanka) with 6:36 left in the first half. MidAmerica Nazarene would lead 35-12 at halftime.



Third Quarter Action



MidAmerica Nazarene would score the first ten points of the third quarter before Keaundra Washington (Omaha) nailed a trey off an assist from Lauren Beath(Bakersfield, Calif.). While the 'Cats would score 11 in the quarter, the Pioneers scored 22 and led 57-23 at the end of 30 minutes.



Fourth Quarter Action



Once again, the Pioneers would score the first ten points of the final quarter before Jordan Salas (Winfield, Kan.) would make one of two free throws with 6:31 left in the game to break the MNU scoring streak. MNU would outscore the Bobcats 18-6 in the final frame.



Team Statistics



MNU made 27 of 80 field goals for 33.8% and were cooler from long range making 7 of 31 for 22.6%. At the free throw line, the Pioneers hit 14 of 20 for 70%. Peru State connected on just 11 of 57 field goal tries for 19.3%, but did shoot better from behind the arc making 5 of 18 for 27.8%. The 'Cats only went to the charity stripe eight times while making only two for 25%.



The Pioneers had a huge rebounding edge as they grabbed 62 compared to 42 for the Bobcats. MNU dished out 21 assists while Peru State finished with eight.



Peru State finished with triple the number of turnovers as the Pioneers as they had 21. The Bobcats did block seven shots with the Pioneers had one more. MNU finished with eight steals compared to five for the Bobcats.



Peru Player Statistics



No Bobcat finished in double digits in scoring. Marsh-Contreras led the team with eight points while Washington added six. Claire Cudney (Marysville, Kan.) added five points.



Giovanna Silva (Brazilia, Brazil) and Anjanea Simms (St. Louis, Mo.) led the team with six rebounds apiece while Cudney and Marsh-Contreras each finished with five.



Allison Tichy (Bellevue) and Beth Hall (Graceville, Fla.) each dished out two assists. Cudney and Simms were each credited with two blocks while Maeda, Marsh-Contreras, and Salas each blocked one.



Cudney, Simms, Maria Alcantara (Recife, Brazil), Leslie Kirkland (Rock Port, Mo.), and Salas each had one steal.



Upcoming Contests



Peru State will play its final two contests of the year on Wednesday and Saturday of this week. On Wednesday they will face Benedictine in Atchison, Kan., at 5:30 p.m. The Ravens, who are receiving votes in the latest coaches' poll, are 18-10 overall and 13-9 in the Heart.



The final game of the year for the 'Cats will be at Clarke in Dubuque, Iowa, on Saturday at noon. The Crusaders are also receiving votes with an 18-10 record for the season and are 12-10 in conference play.