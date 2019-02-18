AMES — There might not be a grand entrance from the locker room tunnel to a standing ovation while ‘Let It Rock’ plays, but Fred Hoiberg is going to be back in Hilton Coliseum.

The Iowa State legend and former coach is expected to attend his first game since leaving for — and subsequently being fired from — the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night when the No. 19 Cyclones host Baylor.

“When he gets in, he’ll talk, whether it’s before practice or after practice, he’ll visit with the guys tonight,” ISU coach Steve Prohm said. “That’s great. Any time you can get a guy like Fred back is tremendous for our program.”

Hoiberg, an Ames native, starred for ISU as a player from 1991-95 and then returned as coach in 2010, taking a program that had fallen on hard times into a golden era. His teams when to four-straight NCAA tournaments, won two Big 12 tournaments and made a Sweet 16 with players he recruited to ISU eventually winning another Big 12 tournament title, earning an additional Sweet 16 berth and extending the NCAA tournament streak to a school-record six consecutive years in Prohm’s first two seasons.

“He’s one of seven guys that have their jersey retired here,” Prohm said. “Number four in scoring all-time, played in three NCAA tournaments. He’s the one guy that’s really led the renaissance back for where Iowa State basketball is today. If it wasn’t for him, it wouldn’t be where it is today. Obviously a lot of other people played a part - his staff, those players - but he’s the one that really led the charge.

“He took over, they had four straight losing seasons and then he went to four NCAA tournaments, two Big 12 tournament titles, a Sweet 16 and he left the program in a really good place for the next guy to take over.

“That’s the thing he’ll talk to these guys about, about what we’re doing right now this year means to (former players). It’s the first time he’s been back to where he can watch a game.”

Hoiberg took over the Bulls in 2015, and was fired this past December after going 115-155 overall. He’s been speculated as a potential candidate for a number of college coaching jobs — most notably the open UCLA position — and has publicly stated his intention is to return to coaching rather than an NBA front office position, which he held for five years with the Minnesota Timberwolves after his 10-year playing career ended due to a heart condition.