Plus notes on Dean Wade and Lindell Wigginton

MANHATTAN, Kan. -- The Big 12 is just a mess.

No. 23 Iowa State’s 78-64 win over No. 18 Kansas State dwindled the Wildcats’ lead over the rest of the conference to just a single game in the loss column and cleared the path for a jumbled finish come next month.

Kansas also controls its own destiny for a 15th-straight conference title.

Kansas State is 9-4 in league play while Texas Tech and the Jayhawks are 9-4 and ISU 8-4.

“It is nice to know we are still in first,” Kansas State guard Barry Brown said.

That’s about all K-State could feel nice about after the Cyclones shot 52.7 percent from the floor and snapped the Wildcats’ nine-game Big 12 winning streak.

There are numerous scenarios on how the league standings will ultimately shake out, but the one that’s most interesting - one that keeps Kansas’ streak alive - is if the Jayhawks win out - and they have K-State coming to Allen Fieldhouse - they’ll earn at minimum a share of the conference title.

No Wade

Kansas State’s run to the top of the Big 12 has coincided largely with the return of preseason Big 12 player of the year Dean Wade from a foot injury.

ISU pulling away late from the Wildcats this day coincided with Wade heading to the bench with a foot injury.

“He had some soreness in his foot this week,” Kansas State coach Bruce Weber said. “It is not the same spot, which we were very, very thankful for. He had a boot on and he did not practice.

“I think he planted wrong or came down wrong. I do not know if he tweaked it. When I first talked to him, the doc did not think it was that bad but we will just have to wait and see.”

Wade left with 9 minutes, 18 seconds to play and ISU up three and did not return.

“If you lose a really good player,” ISU coach Steve Prohm said, “it’s going to change who you are and what you do.

“He’s been tremendous for them since he’s gotten back.”

Wigginton to the line

Lindell Wigginton has now been fouled while shooting a 3-pointer in five consecutive games.

“I think they close out on me really hard now that I’m getting my three-point shot back, getting back in rhythm,” he said.