Notre Dame High School faced Class 1A's No. 4 scorer, and JD Stout got his points, but it was the Nikes who had the hottest hands in Thursday's Class 1A district quarterfinal at Father Minett Gymnasium.

Notre Dame never trailed in a 92-66 victory over Keota for the Nikes' highest point total for the season.

The reward is a semifinal berth against No. 5 New London on Tuesday at a site to be announced.

New London advanced with a 79-34 win over Cardinal at Father Minett Gymnasium.

Notre Dame's Ryle Koenig pounded the inside for 27 points and Gavin Kies finished with 21 points on 7-for-7 shooting from 3-point range.

"It's really important for Ryle to get a game like that," Notre Dame coach Dan Kies said. "He creates a mismatch problem with his strength. I'm glad he took advantage of that. I'm happy with the guys for finding him."

Koenig, a 6-3 senior, had 13 field goals and one free throw in four attempts.

Of his son Gavin's 7-for-7 shooting from long range, Dan Kies said, "We'd take that all day."

Gavin Kies wasn't the only long-range shooter. Nick Skerik finished with three treys for nine points and Axel Tjaden had one 3-pointer in his 15 points.

"We didn't have to force those shots," Dan Kies said. "It's a fun way to play a game."

The Nikes took control at the opening tip-off., hitting four 3-pointers in the first quarter for a 26-16 lead. They stretched it to 53-35 by halftime and 76-58 at the three quarter mark.

Keota's Stout entered the game with a 28.4 scoring average and he finished with a game-high 28 points.

"He's shifty," Dan Kies said. "He's a smart, smart player. He's got a high basketball IQ. He's a solid player. He's tough to defend.

"I hadn't seen them play, but we saw some film on them. We knew they shot a high volume of 3-pointers."

The Eagles sank nine 3-pointers against Notre Dame. Luke Hammen had five of them and finished with 15 points. Stout had the other four.

Tuesday's semifinal will be third Notre Dame-New London matchup this season. New London beat the Nikes 75-67 on Dec. 11 at New London. However, Notre Dame ended New London's winning streak at 18 games with a 69-59 win over the Tigers on Feb. 8 at Father Minett Gym. The rubber game will probably be on a neutral floor.

"It was originally listed as Fairfield," Kies said. "Hopefully, we'll know tomorrow (Friday).

"It's too bad we have to keep meeting in districts. I wish they could send us different directions."

Kies is happy with his team's progress.

"I think we had a pretty good start (to the season)," he said. "Then we had a little lull in the middle. With the weather, now that all those missed practices are over, we're cleaning things up."

The Nikes' previous high score was in an 81-48 win over Holy Trinity on Dec. 7. Notre Dame improved to 16-5. Keota ended its season at 12-8.

SWANSON LEADS TIGERS: Grant Swanson scored 20 points to lead New London to its win. Swanson sank nine field goals, two of them 3-pointers. Darius Whaley scored 17 points, Keontae Luckett had 15 and Jalen Birdsell added 13.

The Tigers started off with a 12-1 run and never trailed. They led 20-9 and 43-14 at the first two quarter breaks. Shortly into the third quarter, two Luckett layups and a Swanson putback gave the Tigers a 35-point lead at 49-14 and the rest of the game was on a continuous clock via the mercy rule.

New London scored the first 13 points of the third quarter and outscored the Comets 22-4 for the eight minutes.

With New London substituting freely in the final period, Cardinal outscored the Tigers 16-14 to bring the score to its final.

Drake Harl and Griffin Greiner each had eight points to lead Cardinal. Jentry Arbogast added six.

New London is now 19-2. Cardinal bowed out at 3-18.

CARDINAL (34)

Drake Harl 3 0-0 8, Trey Albert 2 1-2 5, Landon Becker 1 0-0 3, Jentry Arbogast 2 0-0 6, Griffin Greiner 2 3-4 8, Jarrett Greiner 1 0-0 2, Cameron Honomichl 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 4-6 34.

NEW LONDON (79)

Dylan Smith 0 0-0 0, Darius Whaley 6 4-5 17, Tyler Henecke 2 0-0 4, Grant Swanson 9 0-0 20, Caydin Wahls 0 0-0 0, Jalen Birdsell 6 1-1 13, Mason Porter 2 2-2 6, Keontae Luckett 6 2-2 15, Demontae Watkins 1 0-2 2, Markel Luckett 1 0-0 2. Totals: 33 9-12 79.

Score by quarters

Cardinal; 9; 5; 4;16;—;34

New London;20;23;22;14;—;79

Fouls: Cardinal 12, New London 9. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None. 3-point goals: Cardinal 6 (Harl 2, Becker, Arbogast 2, G Greiner), New London 4 (Whaley, Swanson 2, K Luckett).

Records: Cardinal 3-18, New London 19-1.

— — —

KEOTA (66)

Sam Sieren 0 0-0 0, Nolan Verstraete 0 0-0 0, Tyler Waterhouse 0 0-0 0, Luke Hammen 5 0-0 15, Austin Waterhouse 1 3-4 5, Carson Sprouse 4 0-0 8, Wyatt Sieren 2 0-0 4, Branden Hyman 0 0-0 0, Preston McDonald 1 0-0 2, JD Stout 9 6-8 28, Brady Duwa 2 0-0 4, Bryce Greiner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 9-12 66.

NOTRE DAME (92)

Quinn Williams 0 0-0 0, Mitchell Brent 3 0-0 6, Gavin Kies 7 0-0 21, Sam Brueck 3 2-2 8, Josh Smith 1 0-0 2, Jeron Conner 1 2-2 4, Ryle Koenig 13 1-4 27, Nick Skerik 3 0-0 9, Axel Tjaden 6 2-2 15, Matt Johnson 0 0-0 0, Alex Becker 0 0-0 0, Brady Oleson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 37 7-10 92.

Score by quarters

Keota;16;19;23; 8;—;66

Notre Dame;26;27;23;16;—;92

Fouls: Keota 7, Notre Dame 12. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None. 3-point goals: Keota 9 (Hammen 5, Stout 4), Notre Dame 11 (Kies 7, Skerik 3, Tjaden).

Records: Keota 12-8, Notre Dame 16-5.