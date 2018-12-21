The Lady Rockets out-lasted the Pioneers, with a 27 point win on Tuesday, Dec. 11, at Nebraska City.

As the Rockets energy picked up in the second half, S-D-A wore down NC in a 49-22 victory.

“Our energy picked up on defense and led to some easier opportunities in the second half and we were able to wear their defense down by running in transition,” Coach Andrew Pryor said.

In the second half, the Rockets outscored the Pioneers, 30-8.

Clark led the Rockets with 13 points; Meyer 10; Nordhues five; Sarah Moss five; Lauren Siefken, Grace Damme, and Lily Vollertsen, four each.



S-D-A 54, Ft. Calhoun 24

The Rockets opened up a 39-12 first half lead and walked away with a 54-24 win to remain undefeated on the season.

Meredith Clark scored 12 of her 16 points in the first half.

Lauren Meyer scored seven points; Sarah Moss and Lily Vollertsen, six each; Brooklyn Nordhues, five; Jessie Moss and Grace Damme, Halle Wilhelm, four each.



