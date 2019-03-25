While some beer drinkers have become more experimental, southeast Iowa stays true to its favorite beverage: Busch Light

MOUNT PLEASANT — For Golden Eagle Distributing, family is woven into all aspects of its business, from the people who run it to the decor at the Mount Pleasant facility.

It's a family business spanning three states and three generations.

"I've always been proud of the Golden Eagle name because as a child, it was kind of my last name," said Crissy Riesenbeck-Spratt, general manager and vice president, from her office in the Crossroads Industrial Park. "I've always been associated with Golden Eagle, and what Golden Eagle stands for means a lot to me. It's family, and we try to treat our employees as family. We're a close-knit business."

Since her father, Richard Riesenbeck, bought his first distributorship in the 1980s, the business has grown exponentially. In addition to Anheuser-Busch beer products, Golden Eagle also sells wine, mixers, energy drinks and water from its facilities in Hannibal, Missouri, Kirksville, Missouri, and Jacksonville, Illinois.

"When I moved here 19 years ago to today, the number of options that we have added in packages is four or five times more than what we had before," said Riesenbeck-Spratt, who was raised in Hannibal. "It's just crazy how the business has changed."

Of the 1.7 million packages Golden Eagle sells annually, 95 percent of them are Anheuser-Busch products such as Budweiser, Michelob Ultra and Goose Island.

But with consumers' ever-evolving tastes, they also sell Iowa craft beers like Exile, Millstream and Backpocket.

According to an International Wines and Spirits Record market analysis of global alcohol trends, Americans' consumption of classic beer brands is down 1.5 percent since 2017, while craft beer saw an increase of about 4.7 percent in the same period. Of the alcohol products studied — cider, whiskey, craft beer, mixed drinks, Tequila, Prosecco and Mezcal — beer was the only beverage to see a decrease in consumption over the last two years.

"Nowadays, people drink six different types of beer," she said. "There's not as much loyalty as there once was in the beer business. That's why we have to bring in a lot of different products and flavors and brewers, just to keep up with today's consumer."

Though some parts of the country are experimental in their alcohol consumption, southeast Iowa remains true to its standby, Busch Light. The beer accounts for 48 percent of Golden Eagle's sales, Riesenbeck-Spratt said, a fact made evident on a tour of the warehouse where stacks of Busch Light packages stood out above the rest.

"We're serious about what we like, and that's Busch Light," she said. "We hope that never goes away."

The 48,700 square-foot warehouse is a product of the facility Golden Eagle opened in Mount Pleasant in 2011, after consolidating its Burlington and Ottumwa locations. The 20,000 square-foot office houses the company's 50 full-time and five part-time employees, who make distribution possible to 18 Iowa counties.

"We built big so that we could grow," Riesenbeck-Spratt said.

The warehouse keeps about 20 days of products on-hand, including one of Anheuser-Busch's latest beverages, Natural Light Naturdays.

"Don't let the flamingos and the pink can fool you," she said, of the lemonade-inspired drink. "It's delicious."

Even without Burlington Steamboat Days this summer, Golden Eagle will supply beverages at several community events, including RiverFest in Fort Madison, Community Field and The Turf. They also will provide the beer RAGBRAI has selected as a major sponsor for the summer bike ride across Iowa, which is coming through four counties in Golden Eagle territory.

The eight-year-old facility in Mount Pleasant is representative of the family that owns it, from the Anheuser-Busch memorabilia on the walls to the Old St. Louis-style red brick on its exterior, indicative of AB's home base in St. Louis. The large, wooden bar and fireplace in the expansive hospitality room was a request of the senior Riesenbeck, as was the fountain on the patio. The Clydesdales seen from U.S. 34? They're life-size statues of Anheuser-Busch's iconic horses.

"'Making friends is our business' has always been the slogan of Anheuser-Busch and we try to instill that to our customers and retailers," Riesenbeck-Spratt said. "We like to keep that as a motto for ourselves within our organization."