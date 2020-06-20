Grab a pen (or your phone). Flip your calendar to October. Find a space to write some notes to your future self. Now jot down what the GOP-controlled Iowa Legislature did in its final two weeks.

Take particular note of the way Republicans hatched plans in back rooms and passed legislation in the middle of the night. Their actions were cynical and anti-democratic, flouting processes that allow the public — and Democratic lawmakers — to be informed about what’s going on.

Taking notes now will ensure your memory is refreshed before you vote in the November election. When that moment comes, seriously consider ousting Republican state lawmakers and restoring political balance to the Legislature.

During upcoming months, our memories will inevitably fade. Campaigning incumbents will try to put lipstick on bad legislative pigs they supported.

We cannot forget what just happened. We cannot forget the many reasons to vote out of office members of the majority political party in both chambers of the Legislature. These reasons include:

Refusing to act on felon voting rights

Lawmakers failed to pass legislation that would have started the process of amending the Iowa Constitution to restore voting rights to felons. Because of this failure, as well as the failure of Gov. Kim Reynolds so far to use an executive order to restore rights, Iowa remains the only state that permanently bans freed Iowans with felony convictions from voting unless they appeal directly to the governor and receive approval.

Legislators did, however, manage to pass a separate bill, which would take effect only if a constitutional amendment is ever passed, requiring felons to repay restitution before regaining their voting rights. Such a requirement is likely unconstitutional and is essentially a poll tax. The Republican majority wanted to be sure the restitution requirement was part of Iowa Code just in case Iowans are ever given the opportunity to weigh in on a constitutional amendment.

Making absentee voting less convenient

Because of the novel coronavirus, Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate rightly mailed absentee ballot request forms to all registered voters in Iowa for the June primary election. This contributed to record voter turnout. Republicans apparently couldn't risk that higher participation happening again in the general election. They don’t want voting to be easy in this state.

They cut Pate’s budget by $250,000 next fiscal year — money Democrats say could have been used to draw down $4 million in federal money, which could help pay for extra expenses related to conducting an election as the pandemic lingers.

Another provision in the legislation restricts county auditors’ ability to make corrections to absentee ballot request forms if a voter leaves off identifying information or fills out the form incorrectly.

Currently, voters must include either a driver’s license number or voter verification number on an absentee ballot request. Some Iowans may not fill out the request correctly, perhaps accidentally using their Social Security number.

Under the measure passed by the Legislature, instead of using the voter registration database to correct information and verify identity, auditors will need to contact voters by phone, mail or electronically within 24 hours of receiving the form.

Imposing hurdles on women seeking abortions

No legislative session controlled by the Iowa GOP would be complete without an attack on women’s reproductive rights. After being unable to round up enough votes to move forward with an abortion-related constitutional amendment, Republicans quickly revamped a different bill to impose a 24-hour waiting period on women seeking an abortion in Iowa. The final vote was completed just before 6 a.m. Sunday.

The Iowa Supreme Court in 2018 struck down a 72-hour waiting period, but Reynolds has appointed four new justices to the court since then. Hopefully these individuals will recognize protections in the Iowa Constitution have not changed.

Stripping the ability to seek recourse in the judicial system

Legislative leaders found insufficient motivation to expand access to child care, fund conservation by finally raising the sales tax or take more action to protect the lives of Iowans amid an infectious disease outbreak.

But they somehow managed to find the time and energy to further legislation protecting businesses. The GOP passed a bill to largely shield businesses and health care providers from coronavirus-related lawsuits.

Leave it to this group to further reduce the ability of sickened Iowans to seek recourse in the courts. They also cut a half-million dollars from the already-starved judicial branch.

• • •

Did lawmakers do anything good?

Well, yes.

The Legislature abandoned (for now) a misguided effort to impose work requirements on Medicaid recipients, though Reynolds could do that without legislative approval.

Members passed a status quo budget, which, at a time when many states are financially struggling because of lost tax revenue, is a significant relief. Many a time, we've argued that the Legislature should be spending more money to help working Iowans. But some credit is due to Republicans' tight-fisted financial management in past sessions for leaving our state in position to weather this fiscal storm.

And most important of all if it's a sign of more to come, lawmakers quickly and unanimously approved a bill to address police officer misconduct and to ban police from using chokeholds in most situations. Much more must be done, but the legislation is a step toward equal justice.

This unusual session, interrupted by the pandemic, fell far short of significant achievement, however. The state did not make major gains in becoming a better place for all Iowans to live and work.

If voters in November refuse to rein in the GOP, the rights-trampling, voter-suppressing, short-sighted legislative carnage will continue next year.

— Des Moines Register