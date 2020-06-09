A recent Pew Research poll reveals that 49 percent of white Democrat and Democrat-leaning registered voters are “bothered” by the fact that their presumptive nominee for president is a “white male in his 70s” While it blurs race, sex and age as possible reasons for discontentment, the poll is what it is.

Thirty percent of Hispanic and 28 percent of black respondents also indicate they're bothered.

Younger registered-as-Democrat voters tend to be more bothered that older ones.

And, the highly educated are more bothered than those with less formal education.

There's no difference between men and women. Overall, 41 percent of both sexes admit to being bothered that their presumptive presidential nominee is a “white male in his 70s.”

Regardless of this poll's implications, the vast majority of Democrats will undoubtedly support Joe Biden in his bid for President – assuming he remains their candidate.

If he were to somehow win the election, he would become (at his inauguration) the oldest incoming president (at age 78) in America's history.

And, by all indications (do I really need to say it?), Mr. Biden would most certainly be the least capable ― in America's history ― of being a fully-functioning president.

Fred Bindewald, Fort Madison