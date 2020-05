Capitalism is, by definition, exploitation of labor.

"Free markets" are a pipe dream. All major American markets are monopolies or oligarchies.

The lower and shrinking middle classes are super overtaxed. Either by tax breaks or by sheltered tax-free family foundations. The rich and the super-rich continually get richer.

For these establishment elites, wealth is a big thing. However, their true goal is power. That is any and all power over us.

G. Ross Alexander, Burlington