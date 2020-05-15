Electricity is a major cause of home fires. We constantly increase our demand for electrical energy, yet many of our homes have outdated electrical systems, unable to handle today’s devices and appliances. Fire isn’t the only risk; thousands of Americans, especially children, are electrocuted or seriously injured by electricity each year.

There are ways to protect yourself and your home from accidental electrical fire.

Ground Fault Circuit Interrupters (GFC) shut off electrical flow to an outlet when they sense a problem.

Arc Fault Circuit Interrupters (AFCI) prevent arc-induced fires from wires that are overloaded, frayed, or punctured by a nail or screw (perhaps behind a wall.)

Tamper Resistant Receptacles (TRR) look the same as regular outlets, but behind the cover plate is a spring-loaded device. When the prongs of an electric plug are correctly inserted into the slots, electricity flows. However, if a single object, such as a toy or small finger is inserted into just one slot, the cover plate will not allow electricity to flow.

Electrical work is for professionals. Installing wiring yourself increases the risk of electrical shock during the process, and increases the risk of a future fire due to a mistake.