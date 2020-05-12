1. All but seven states are on total lockdown due to the spread of the corona virus, but President Donald Trump maintains that he sees the light at the end of the tunnel. Let us hope for his sake that it’s not the light that people in near death see and talk about upon their return.

2. The coronavirus task force is being lead by Vice President Mike Pence. Why does it appear that this is the Daily Show starring Donald Trump?

3. The president says the task force is doing a terrific job, even if those who disagree with him are replaced, reassigned or totally discredited on national television.

Continuously being in denial about the hospital supply situation, small business loan availability, personal checks in the mail availability, and showing a refusal to lead the country by wearing a protective mask does not inspire hope or cooperation from the citizens you are supposed to protect.

Staying in denial will only help your re-election bid if only Democrats are the ones asked to die for your cause.

What does President Trump think?

"Only 3 percent of the population will die if I screw this up. I can live with that."

John Willson, Burlington