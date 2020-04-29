It's predictable. Criticism of President Donald Trump and his administration seems to always be met by the same people with the same response in the letters section of the newspaper.

This response is usually an assortment of words reflecting their view that the one offering criticism is left-wing and is part of a conspiracy with an agenda for taking over the country.

Then there is always the helpful suggestion all one needs to do, in order to see Trump and his followers as enlightened individuals, is watch a few videos online (that are approximately the length of time it takes to poach an egg) or watch a steady diet of Fox "News."

So, I thought it would be interesting to share the contents of a recent Washington Post column written by members of the "Lincoln Project," an organization of Republicans with a mission to defeat Trump in November.

They say "The United States is beset with a president who was unprepared for the burden of the presidency and who has made plain his deficits in leadership, management, intelligence and morality."

They see the U.S. as "in a transcendent and transformative period" and conclude we "cannot afford another four years of chaos, duplicity and Trump's reality distortion."

They have seen the damaging effect that "corruption and cultish amateurism" has done to this country and feel we need to heal and go into a new direction.

This group supports Joe Biden for president, the first time any of them has ever supported a Democrat.

Steve Miller, Nauvoo, Illinois