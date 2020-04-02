As a patient, I greatly fear the spread of coronavirus. Dealing with increasingly severe gastrointestinal issues has already compromised my health, and like many, I face increased risks from contracting this virus. With a future of certain treatments ahead of me, I’m in no condition to fall victim to another disease that currently lacks a cure.

My situation only reinforces the need for a strong, domestic biopharmaceutical sector. For years, American researchers and scientists have been developing advanced treatments in pursuit of eventually finding a cure for conditions like mine, and they’ve immediately stepped up given the outbreak of COVID-19 around the world. They need our support, and government interference in the form of price controls pose a serious threat to their progress.

If there was a time at which Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst should focus their efforts on supporting the biopharmaceutical industry and stop meddling in the logistics of our health care, it is now. America’s patients’ risks only grow if price controls are put in place and work to the detriment of scientists and innovation during this time of crisis.

Richard Goughnour, Burlington