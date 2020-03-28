I don’t like to make things about me. NEVER.

So when I tell you that this week will be my last week as the editor of this newspaper, I don’t want it to be about me. Because it’s not.

What it is about is the group of dedicated, hard-working individuals, reporters and other staff at this newspaper who work their tails off day in and day out to put out products that they hope you find to be essential parts of your daily lives. It’s about the people who I have been fortunate to work alongside over the past eight years. There have been a couple of Austins, a Melissa, a Julie, a Sarina, a Jesse, a Grayson, a Caitlin. There’s a Travis, a Dylan, more than one Cody, and an Ian and a Bobby. There’s a Jeff and Carmen. There’s been Margo and Alex. And a guy named Nirmal. I’m sure there’s some I’ve missed. If you’re one of them, I’m sorry.

Then there’s the current editorial staff of Kiley and Kylee, David, Robbie and Ronna. Folks who will be tasked with carrying the mission forward under these trying times for the newspaper industry.

There’s also been people in the other departments, some current, some departed, that make this wheel turn: the Grevings, the Scotts, the Lynchs and of course Phillip, who so readily accepted my challenge to stop by the newsroom at the end of every day to tell us all a bad joke. Some are bad. Some are really bad, but each one brings the workday to a halt, if even for a moment, for a snicker or guffaw.

This newspaper is about those people, the ones that have come before them, and those who will follow. It’s a veritable phone book of names, with many not included here out of respect for space and the poor souls who have to make stories fit on the page.

People all too often look at editors and publishers as being the “important” people at newspapers. They’re not. It’s the people I’ve mentioned who are the lifeblood of community newspapers.

They do all the hard work, making sure you remain informed. Making sure local government officials are held accountable. Working to bring you information that matters to you.

Especially during times like we’ve all experienced the past few weeks.

The cohesive team here at the Tribune has remained strong, despite being forced into isolation, working remotely, communicating through text messages, phone calls and private messaging.

On our newsroom wall is a white board where we list our daily and weekly news budgets.

It’s been more than two weeks since most of us have seen that wall. It now stands, stopped in time, like a clock whose hands remain stuck when the power goes out. Instead of clock hands, it contains the multi-colored erasable marker writings of whatever stories we were talking about two weeks ago.

Who knows when it will be erased and refreshed with new story ideas. A new plan for the next day’s paper. But I won’t be here to see it.

But it will. Things will move forward. A paper will go out. A website will be updated. Social media will still engage with you.

Because, you see, it’s not about me. It’s about all those other people.

I have been humbled to be a part of this newspaper’s history. I have been honored to be a part of it as we moved further into the digital age, and worked hard to engage with you, the reader, through social media and events. Because of that hard work we’ve seen successes in digital growth, reaching larger audiences than ever before (1.8 million page views for our website in the past year, and doubling our social media following in the past five years.)

Those changes haven’t been without some growing pains, but I’m confident this newspaper will continue to grow and thrive in this ever changing news climate.

So thank you for your continued support of this newspaper. And for those who have been supportive of me and the job I’ve been tasked with as its editor. No words can be enough to thank you.

I’m sure there’s more than one person who will celebrate the news of my departure. To them, I say thank you, too, because from you I have learned greater levels of patience and tolerance. From you I also learned how to be hard-nosed when I needed to be. That’s something I haven’t enjoyed, but learned it was a necessary evil of the job.

But thank you all, for your support of community journalism.

It is even more important today than ever, and it needs your support not only for its own survival, but also for the survival of a healthy democracy.

And it will be up to those “other people,” to keep that mission alive and keep up the good fight.

Because you see, this job has always been about them. It’s been about this newspaper and those stories that will again, hopefully one day soon, fill up that white board in the Tribune newsroom.

Be well. Be safe.

^Michael Crumb has been with the Ames Tribune since March 26, 2012. He became editor in early 2014. You can still follow him on Twitter at @MJCrumb to see pictures of his dogs, his family and to see where his new journey leads. He can still be reached at his current email of mcrumb@amestrib.com, but only until Friday.