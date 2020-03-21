More of the same.

We knew all along that congressmen were “doing nothing” while taking lots of time off and still getting big salaries.

Now, we find out that at least four congressmen may have been involved in insider trading.

Who: Diane Feinstein, Kelly Loeffler, Richard Burr and James Inhofe.

These four at least sold hundreds of dollars worth of stock when they found out before the public about the coronavirus.

I doubt they can repeat what Richard Nixon said: “I am not a crook.”

What’s going to happen is nobody’s guess. This will be turned over to the “ethics committee” and that virtually assures that they will be found not guilty of any wrong doing.

Can’t make this stuff up. Why do we keep re-electing these people who continually steal from the American taxpayer.

Ron Johnson, La Harpe, Illinois