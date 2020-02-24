Recently I wrote an article to the editor thanking all who support the Steamboat Senior Center.

It has occurred to me I neglected to thank some very important people. Our utility costs are our biggest concern, but thanks to an anonymous donation it has helped us to survive. It has been a blessing to us and we thoroughly appreciate it.

Also a big thanks to all our volunteers who decorate for holidays, do whatever it takes to make our center a place to be proud of. Our volunteers are very special people.

Election of officers is coming up soon. the Board meets the first Monday of the month. Every member is welcome to attend. If you are interested in being on the Board, please let us know and there will be a sign-up sheet. We are always open to new ideas, suggestions, etc.

The center also is open to birthday parties, anniversary parties and family reunions for a minimal price.

On behalf of the Senior Board we say, "Thank you, thank you, thank you."

Helen Rawlings, President

Burlington Senior Center Board