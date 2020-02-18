We have all been challenged and will be again. Whether it’s being denied a raise at work or being fired. You might have been turned down for a date or your spouse has left you. Or maybe you broke your leg playing softball or have been diagnosed with cancer, heart disease or some other life-threatening affliction. Regardless of the hardships we face, we often look back at the worst of times and find the best. It’s always hardest to find the blessing in the moment of despair, but with the benefit of time, I surprisingly hear often that the life destroying problem ends up being the life changing blessing.

No matter what the challenge is, if we open our mind and heart to the lessons that we find embedded in tragedy, we can experience bursts of personal growth and wisdom often impossible to experience at any other time.

As you know, I’m experiencing one of these opportunities. For those not aware, I’ve been diagnosed with a rare disease called Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs). There are as few as 200,000 diagnoses worldwide each year and it’s the disease that killed both Steve Jobs and Aretha Franklin. I’ve been encountering health difficulties for over a year and was unable to find the cause. It was found during a routine exam that I had a colon blockage, but a few days later, my surgeon removed thirty inches of my colon along with three large tumors.

I thought, “blockage removed, so all is well,” until I was laying in my hospital bed and the hospital lab accidentally sent me an email via “My Chart” that was intended for my doctors. I opened the email and was stunned and frightened. The idea that there was a benefit for self-growth never entered my mind. All I wanted to know was how long did I have to live, and I felt an overwhelming rush of self-pity.

I closed my eyes and prayed. Surprisingly, you, the reader of this column, came to mind. I write a column called “Positively Speaking.” I’ve travelled all over the world as a speaker, extolling the benefits of optimism and positive thinking. I realized that this was an opportunity to model the behavior I’ve written and spoken about for years … and this is a perfect moment to prove the model.

It’s now six weeks later and here is what I’ve experienced and learned.

• I have a rare form of cancer and the outcome will largely be determined by my optimism and attitude, which will drive my cooperation with my healthcare providers and treatment. No, I do not believe attitude alone will cure me, but I know that my optimism and attitude will be a great asset as I navigate my path back to good health.

• I’ve adapted a descriptive statement to my outlook on this health challenge. “I’m going to die of something someday, but it’s not going to be this.”

• I’m experiencing an outpouring of love that I find surprisingly beautiful. I knew I had friends, but the love from my church, my church small group and other friends has been truly heartwarming. Without this diagnosis, I would not have recognized the depth of my friendships.

• I’ve begun a journey of soul-searching that has encouraged me to examine my life in ways that would otherwise not have happened. This has caused me to reach out to friends I haven’t seen in years, talk about old times and in a few occasions, given me the opportunity to apologize where needed.

• I’ve experienced a renewed depth of family relations that I’m finding to be one of the most beautiful and cleansing experiences of my life. There is too much here to go into detail but will in future columns. Arlene and our children have been wonderful, as have been my sisters and their husbands.

• And I’m experiencing a renewal of faith and reliance on God that I cannot describe in a few short words. All I can say is that it is a joyful experience.

Believe it or not, I have found the positive impact of my negative diagnosis to be a profoundly beautiful experience in ways I never could have anticipated or predicted.

Garth Brooks mega-hit song, “The Dance,” addresses it best. He sings of a tragedy in his life and how if he’d known in advance, he might have avoided the pain by changing his course. But as the benefit of time often teaches us, avoiding the pain may deprive us of some of our greatest life experiences. The song teaches us ...

“Our lives are better left to chance. I could have missed the pain, but I’d have had to miss the dance.”

Gary W. Moore is a syndicated columnist, speaker and author of three books including the award-winning, critically acclaimed, “Playing with the Enemy.” Follow Gary on Twitter @GaryWMoore721 and at www.garywmoore.com.