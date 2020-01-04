With many of you reading this on New Year’s Eve and others seeing it a few days after, I find it fitting to reflect on past “celebrations.”

Everyone finds a way to celebrate the dawning of each new year. My personal way of celebration has come full circle and it’s quite comforting to sit at home and watch others celebrate with big parties that come to us over television.

It wasn’t always that way, of course.

I’m now what is considered elderly by most of the younger Americans. No longer do I find it necessary to be out and about, mingling among thousands of celebrates.

And, for what?

Sure, at one time, it was grand to hoist glasses of champagne, wear silly hats and blow on throw-away horns or use other noisemakers to signal Midnight when clocks not only turn to a.m., but the calendars switch from December to January and a new year begins.

Many times, I’ve seen that happen – once I even saw the calendar signal the beginning of a new century as the clock moved to a new day.

Remember the concern over “Y2K?”

I certainly remember. No one knew exactly what would happen. With our world becoming more and more dependent on automation, there was a fear that things would come to an abrupt stand-still since nothing had been specifically geared to a year’s end that also coincided with a century’s end.

I scoffed at that notion.

In fact, my wife and I flew overseas and were in Europe when the 1900s became the 2000s. Seven hours before everyone in America welcomed 2000, I’d already spent seven hours in the new century. In fact, that became the trip of a lifetime for my bride Judy and I. We flew to Germany, then took a train to Sweden where she met my old-world relatives for the first time. After visiting Sweden, we boarded yet another train into Norway and finished that trip to a place called Haugesund where we spent some enjoyable time with relatives that Judy met for the first time.

Christmas and New Year’s Eve found us back in Nuremburg, Germany where we spent the final days of our trip with friends I’d met while serving in the Army more than three decades earlier.

As the clock (in Germany) struck Midnight, we toasted with champagne and good old “Deutsche Bier” with dear old friends.

That was the first hurdle. The century rolled over, at least in Europe, without a hitch.

I knew we were home free by the next day. Airlines continued to fly their planes, trains were on schedule and life went on as normal.

Y2K? Nonsense.

As years changed to other years, decades to other decades and even a century to another, really, all we have is memories.

I certainly think back and that’s something I’ve always done. The past is part of our history, our personal history and each of us should cherish those memories.

Certainly, in my lifetime I’ve seen plenty – some history-making events have unfolded before my very eyes. Other events, I’ve been part of as well. Television began as something new for those of us who are old enough to remember the 1950s.

Just as my parents had been amazed at the new horizons opened to them by radio, my generation was amazed at the new horizons opened by television. Early programming – in black and white, of course – included lots of news. National news kept us abreast of important news to our nation and local news kept us informed on the goings-on closer to home.

Kids programming, naturally, was big on Saturday mornings. I wasn’t alone in sitting (or laying) near the TV to watch Superman save the world, the masked Lone Ranger nab the bad guys in the old west and Captain Video explore outer space.

How many of you remember Kate Smith singing “When the Moon Comes Over the Mountain” and “God Bless America” to end the day’s broadcast. It’s unfortunate that she’s now considered racist for some of her statements made. In fact, her rendition of “God Bless America” is no longer played as part of the New York Yankees intermissions and it’s too bad.

Certainly, she made a couple comments that are considered racist in today’s world. They weren’t when they were said and they weren’t said in a demeaning manner against anyone, black or white.

I’m as color neutral as anyone could be and I don’t find those comments dastardly enough to tarnish an otherwise beautiful memory from the past.

In person, I watched the Milwaukee Brewers play their first-ever game. I watched Hall of Famer Ray Nitschke play for the Green Bay Packers and watched Packer quarterback Don Horn break the team’s single-game passing record. I watched Bart Starr play his last game and I also watched San Francisco 49er great and Hall of Famer Jerry Rice catch an 80-yard TD pass against Green Bay.

In fact, I watched so many Hall of Fame players in both baseball and football that to name them would take up another page.

I watched Cale Yarborough go 200 mph at Daytona and saw Richard Petty, Jeff Gordon and Dale Earnhardt win races, among many, many others.

Yup, many things have happened before my eyes since, during my third week of work at the Fort Dodge Messenger oh-so-many years ago, the nation was stunned by the assassination of Pres. John F. Kennedy in Dallas.

We’ve survived other assassinations through the years and we’ve seen others try and fail to kill our leaders.

I don’t know, none of us know, how many more life-changing events will unfold before our eyes. We don’t know how many New Year’s Eve celebrations we’ll experience before our days end.

I only know I’m ready to watch as life unfolds before our eyes.