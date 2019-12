The Hawk Eye front page for Friday, Dec. 6, features a fine photo of the Burlington skyline dappled with church steeples and the headline: Burlington facing budget headache.

At a meeting concerning homelessness I suggested we have 50 to 60 churches here, but was immediately corrected by the facilitator: "We have 150 churches," he said.

So I said to myself, "That's an awful lot of tax free real estate."

Linda Lentine Clark, Burlington