We see signs that say, "Choose life." Well, I would also say that after we have chosen life, let us support life.

After babies are born, what help have they? For everyone who helps the little ones in any way, I say, "Hallelujah!" and "Hooray!"

Surely that includes helping parents who are trying to survive. Doesn't that go along with helping babies to be alive and thrive?

There are so many ways to help, indeed. Ways to help all who are in need.

Laura Wittrig, Winfield