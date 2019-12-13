Did You Know… what the downtown looked like years ago at Christmas? This was 2nd Street looking north. I loved those decorations that hung across the street. Checking with the City I found out that the way those attached to buildings was no longer safe. Building owners did not want to make costly repairs needed to continue this practice. I understand the financial reasons, but I sure miss the holiday look. Yes, the new street decorations are very nice, but again I miss how years ago, every storefront on 2nd Street had a holiday display and they all were lit every night until 10 p.m. I remember going downtown on a nice evening and walking up and down the street, to look in all the shop windows. All the windows had lighted displays, I remember my favorite being Halls Bro. Cleaners.

Being so close to Christmas, I will share another photo this week, of past decorations downtown.

Next Week

Did You Know… how Perry dressed up at Christmas years ago?