Have you ever binge-watched television? You know, watch television — usually episodes of a single show — for a long time-span. Streaming services such as Netflix make this practice possible.

When I heard someone talk about binge-watching, I thought it was a waste of time. There is no current television program that I could watch for hours on end.

I have a confession: on a recent weekend I binge-watched television.

A bit of background: I remember watching a television program called Highway Patrol some 60 years ago. My career goal at age 11 was to be a cop and this show was fascinating.

Actor Broderick Crawford was the tough, fast-talking director of the highway patrol in an unnamed Western state that looked an awful lot like Southern California. He and his men solved crimes, arrested criminals and helped innocent victims of crime. Interestingly, local and county police were seldom involved.

A few times in recent years I have, during periods of insomnia, resorted to 3 a.m. television viewing and have watched a few episodes of Highway Patrol on one of the local sub-channels. More recently I discovered Highway Patrol episodes on the You Tube streaming channel.

A recent weekend was free of other commitments so I tuned in an episode of Highway Patrol. I was amused at the simplicity of the show compared to the writing, acting and production of modern cop shows.

By the time the weekend was over I had watched at least 18 of the episodes but eventually lost count.

After ending the binge I did some online research. A total of 156 episodes of Highway Patrol were produced between 1955-1959, each on relatively low budgets, by Ziv Television Programs which also produced Bat Masterson, The Cisco Kid, Sea Hunt and other popular series.

Back in the 1950s Highway Patrol was syndicated to television stations without going through a TV network.

While Broderick Crawford had the starring role as fedora-topped Dan Matthews, the series featured a number of actors who would later become successful stars on their own. I was surprised to see a very young and very pretty Barbara Eden who eventually starred on I Dream of Jeannie. Other young actors who appeared in the series included Clint Eastwood, Larry Hagman and Leonard Nimoy.

In the late ’50s I could identify nearly every car on the road by make and year, so you can imagine how much I enjoyed seeing the cars on the Highway Patrol series. Most of the patrol cars were mid-to-late-’50s Buicks, Mercuries and a few Dodges and DeSotos. In addition to mid-’50s Fords and Chevys I also saw late ’40s Fords and a1950 (give or take a year) Ford as well as a few Plymouths and Pontiacs. In one episode the bad guys got away in a sedan I could not identify. I was disappointed with myself.

Speaking of bad guys, the plots were often predictable. In numerous episodes, the bad guy was a slick looking dude with a good-looking moll who often warned her man that they were getting in too deep. In as many episodes the bad guy pair included a well-dressed, intelligent man with a lumpy dullard of a partner.

In many scenes the driver entered the car through the passenger door and, thanks to bench seats, slid behind the wheel. Times have changed.

While having no TV production skills I detected something different about the action in the Highway Patrol series. An online article indicated that a typical episode of Highway Patrol was filmed in two days on location and one day in the studio. This resulted in a fast-paced story that matched Crawford’s acting style. Producer Frederick Ziv later explained that Highway Patrol started a new trend by introducing “quick cutting” to television.

Highway Patrol premiered in October 1955 and initial TV ratings ranked it second only to I Love Lucy.

Compared to today’s slick television cop shows, the 1950s Highway Patrol series seems clumsy and amateurish but I got a kick out of every episode. And there are still another 120 or more episodes to watch.

