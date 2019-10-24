I briefly met Carrie Galvan when she played piano for a children’s theatre production that one of my daughters was in last year.

As a musician and arts supporter myself, I was thrilled when I heard of her plans to run for city council.

I spoke with her in person for the first time this past August and was impressed with her intellect, her interest in issues facing our city and the research she enjoys doing to educate herself about how other cities have made improvements in government and quality of life for residents.

Carrie’s a nice person, a smart person, and a kind person who cares about people and our town. Having worked in project management for a national company, she knows how to get things done — and she’s not a pushover.

She’s a forward thinking person and likes to explore ways other cities have reduced property taxes and costs of living for residents.

She’s finishing her Master’s Degree in Business Analytics at ISU this spring and I think that she’d bring her sharp analytical mind to any of the tasks before the council with a great deal of success for Boone residents.

That’s why I’m voting for Carrie Galvan for the At-Large seat on the Boone City Council. I hope you do too.