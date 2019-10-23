Joey Weber is the best choice for the Boone School Board. He expressed to me, his desire to make the School Board more involved and to have better representation within the Boone Community.

There is no one that is more capable of accomplishing this than Joey Weber. He has spent countless hours giving back to his community and serving the people of Boone in unimaginable ways like coaching youth in soccer and guiding them while working as a Youth Pastor.

Joey knows and understands the unique challenges that our children of Boone face because he goes out and talks to them and spends time getting to know them.

Joey was born and raised here in Boone and he takes the time to encourage our youth to give back to their community. Some of the ways he has done this include collecting food and non-perishables for the local food pantries, taking youth door to door singing Christmas Carols for those he knows need some extra warmth throughout the holidays and inviting families to attend movies at the Boone Movie Theater.

He leads various service projects doing yard work and cleanup for community areas and for the elderly. Joey and his wife have teamed up to create a very successful, safe and family friendly Trunk – or – Treat event that involves any business or company around Boone to participate.

This has grown exponentially and has now become an event that takes place in downtown Boone to accommodate all that want to attend. I have seen Joey work and interact with special needs children and he is remarkable at finding the motivation and strength within them and using that to keep them motivated.

There truly is no one better suited for the Boone School Board which is why I will continue to support Joey and his campaign.