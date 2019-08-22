The last time we met, my late good friend Manfred Lachner of Nuremburg, Germany said something I found to be quite true.

We spoke of how the world around us was ever changing and how everything around us had evolved and was, by and large, better than during the time we first knew each other in the 1960s.

“Yes, it was a simpler time then,” I remarked as we rode in his car to a grocery store near his home. “Everything around us is much better now, much more developed.”

Manfred nodded, keeping his eyes on the road, but he added, “Well, everything except music.”

My momentary silence spurred him on.

“The music when we were younger was much better than it is today,” he said, quickly adding, “even our children think it’s so.”

Manfred grew up and was a native of Germany, now unified after so many years divided. I, of course, grew up in the good old U.S.A., in the small town named Alleman in northern Polk County. Divided as we were as youngsters we shared a small part of those 1960s. Manfred was a young father with a wife (Uschi) and two small daughters (Claudia and Sandra); I was a young Army soldier serving my final tour of duty in Furth, a smaller community adjacent to Nuremberg.

In one of those quirks of fate that was totally unexpected by both Manfred and I, we met during the time I spent in West Germany.

On that afternoon between Christmas and New Years Eve we had our first chance in three decades to have a one-on-one conversation.

Obviously, Manfred’s two daughters, now grown, had talked with him about the ever-changing music scene. It took little time for me to agree with him, remembering the times I’d caught my son playing some of my old records on the turntable I still had at home and my daughter listening to some “oldies” on the radio.

I didn’t know it at the time, of course, but that trip to Germany about two decades ago would be the last time Manfred and I would ever speak. Cancer took him about a year ago and I’ve subsequently learned that two more of my old German friends – Toni and his wife, Rosi, Streissel – have also passed away.

Saturday night, though, Manfred’s words came racing back to my mind. I recalled everything we’d talked about 20 years ago, and a television special on music of the 1960s brought it all in focus.

Our own rock ‘n roll had evolved through the 1950s and into the ‘60s when the “California sound” of The Beach Boys along with Jan and Dean and others blared from teenagers’ radios from coast to coast. Suddenly, though, we began hearing new sounds from across the ocean when The Beatles’ “I Want to Hold Your Hand” opened a flood-gate of British music.

I hadn’t thought of it much, however, when the documentary went on to explain that the “other” big British rockers of the day were really playing the “southern” or “black” blues and making it popular with the teens of the day.

It had been right there before me for all these years and it just dawned on me that, yes, The Rolling Stones were a blues band. I’ve had more than a dozen Stones’ albums for more than half a century and I didn’t even realize I’d been listening to “blues” all these years.

Other British groups were mentioned in the TV documentary. I pulled out other records, too, like the Dave Clark Five and it was like I’d been struck by music lightning.

I’ve been a fan of blues music all these years and I didn’t know it.

I’ve got a whole new perspective on things now when I pull out an old Rolling Stones or Beatles or Dave Clark Five album and put it on my turntable.

And, yes, that’s another thing I’ve got to gloat about.

While all my friends were getting rid of their 45-rpm singles and their long play albums, I kept mine and played them every now and again. Meanwhile, my friends bought a lot of 8-track tapes and cassette tapes and all those other new music devices over the past half century. Many of my friends recorded their records on long-playing tapes.

I don’t know of any cars today that have 8-track players. I don’t know of many reel-to-reel tape players that exist today.

However, I do know someone who’s got 45 records from the mid-50s and stacks upon stacks of LP albums collected during the ‘60s and ‘70s and beyond. I also know someone who’s got a stereo-turntable which still blares out his favorite “oldies” any time he wants.

Wanna guess who?

Bill Haglund is a retired writer for the Boone News Republican and Dallas County News. He can be reached at Bhaglund13@msn.com.