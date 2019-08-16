Did You Know… who the Roosevelt Roughriders were? They were the student teams from Perry’s Roosevelt Elementary School. Roosevelt was one of our 3 elementary schools and was located on West Willis Avenue. It opened in 1922 and closed in 1992. There was lots of rivalry between the elementary schools as I grew up. My family moved several times and I at one time or another attended all 3 Schools. When I hit jr. high, I knew lots of people there due to my school hopping.

