A recent letter of mine appeared with a typo. It had the number of deliberate Trump lies at over 700. The correct figure was 10,700.

Better make that 10,701. On July 17, Trump said to reporters, "There's a lot of talk that she (Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar) married her brother. I know nothing about it."

Three fact-checking teams found absolutely no evidence for this claim.

It's classic Trump — smearing someone with a fake charge, while trying to excuse himself by saying he "knows nothing about it."

Irresponsible. Contemptible. Cruel.

Jerry Parks, Burlington