Did You Know… where this school was located? This was Perry’s Washington High School. Opening in 1876, it was located on 2nd Street where the post office is today. It was called the 2nd Ward School at first. This high school moved to its new location on 10th & Willis in 1910. Washington was then used as an elementary school until 1914. A fire in 1916 caused it to be torn down in 1917.

