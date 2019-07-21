The Conjuring has given rise to sequels and spin-offs to build its own cinematic universe, which come together in Annabelle Comes Home. The film follows the Warrens’ daughter Judy (Mckenna Grace) and her babysitter after their friend unwittingly unleashes the power of Annabelle, the malevolent doll that was first introduced in 2014. The visual effects were well done and the writing was effective. Character motivations and the plot were messy, but overall it was a good experience. I rate it three stars.

Visual effects are important for supernatural thrillers, and Annabelle Comes Homedoes it well. Not only do the animated elements look good, they don’t carry the movie. A lot of the visuals are very clearly practical effects. Some parts are on the edge of cheesy, but overall this movie looks very good.

Another good part of the film is the writing. “Based on a true story” type movies have a unique challenge to stylize the action while keeping it grounded in the story it adapts, and it does a good job of staying in the “real world” despite its supernatural elements. Every action makes some form of sense, and there are several Chekhov’s guns scattered around the house. One example of this is the pile of coins that Daniela (Katie Sarife) touches, setting loose a key antagonist among many that challenge the cast of characters. Another particularly smooth usage is in Judy’s lamp, except its value is turned upside down. This sort of clever hint-and-show game is important to rewarding keen-eyed viewers as well as holding the plot together.

The plot was mediocre overall, but it was exciting in the moment. Each scene and step towards the finish line works together, but not all of them are important or consistent. “I like your doll” is one such element that has a presence in multiple scenes, but falls flat. Elements like this hold the film down a little by taking the expectations driven by marketing and giving them a disappointing lack of agency or twisting them in a counterproductive way to the viewing experience.

Alongside the plot’s middle-of-the-road quality sits the character motivations. Each character has something driving them, even Annabelle, but they range from plausible to weak. Ultimately, the best character is the “clueless side character.” That may be vague due to the fact that such a role applies to every character aside from Judy and her mother, but to specify, it is the grocery boy: Bob. Michael Cimino plays Bob well in that he is the perfect reflection of the plot’s impact on the minds of those who are ignorant to the stakes and efforts of the Warrens, and he is also a paragon of levity in a movie that dances between tones of earnest and dark. He is also written out of the movie for half of the runtime.

Another character written with ignorance in her bones is Daniela. She spends the first act being a pushy friend to the babysitter and the second being the unwitting cause of a surge of dangerous spirits. Despite that, her flaw is not in her stumbles. Her flaw is that she is not consistently written. She begins under the guise of being ignorant and morbidly curious, but is shown to know more than she let on. She even knew what she wanted to find in the room full of cursed artifacts. This silent twist undermines the entire plot and boils it down to convenience upon considering its meaning. Another twist concerning the motivations of Annabelle provides an opportunity for characterising the evil doll, but allows that potential to fade away.

Overall, Annabelle Comes Home has good artists and a popular franchise to support it despite the mediocrity of its narrative. The characters are messy and the plot is at times convenient, but the visual effects are good and the writing is not exactly bad. It all comes together for an overall good experience that doesn’t rely on cheap jump scares. I rate Annabelle Comes Home three stars, and I would recommend seeing it not just as a viewing experience, but a case study in character writing.