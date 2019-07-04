So everyone lies except Trump? I can't use the word "president" because that would be an approval of the most lies and exagerations ever told by a person in that office. I have to swallow my own puke just thinking about it.

A letter on June 15 stated that several "porn stars" endorsed Trump's presidency. I don't get the drift of what benefit that would be, but if you are applying for the job of porn star, it might help. Stormy Daniels (porn star) said that Trump doesn't have what it takes for that job either. He is like a child lost in the woods in his current job.

A letter on June 29 talks God's law and bearing false witness. Claiming Obama circumvented the law, abusing the office of the presidency, by issuing executive orders, and going around Congress. If that is as you say "a violation of the laws of God and man," then Trump is just as guilty, pretty much doing the same thing.

If a judge doesn't rule in your favor, he or she is considered "sinful, and activist." You mentioned Trump as being "pro life," "pro second amendment," "pro Israel and pro Christian." What about the first amendment? Trump hates free speech. The writer can call him out on his lies without repercussions and listen to him scream "fake news." How about "my father was born in Germany?" That's the latest Trump lie. Why Trump persists on telling that whopper is beyond me, but just sounds better than the truth I suppose.

Go ahead and live in the past, being "loyal" to the institution of slavery, Jim Crow and the KKK, while at the same time acting like a "Christian." Jesus would be rolling in his grave ... if he were still in it.

Michael C. Walter, Burlington