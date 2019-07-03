When I was a teenager, I didn’t know anyone who was gay. I didn’t understand how, or why, anyone would choose to be gay, and I naively believed that one of God’s creatures must be malfunctioning.

As I grew older and experienced more of life and everything in it, I realized I had no idea what I was talking about. Thankfully, my ignorance was founded in innocence, and ignorance can be corrected.

On June 22, the Pride in the Park event was held at Crapo Park to celebrate acceptance and show support for the LGBTQA (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning, and asexual) community. There were rainbow flags and clever tee-shirts everywhere.

The ground rules for the event were basic. Be kind and courteous. No hate speech or bullying was allowed. They asked that gatherers respected each other’s privacy. It was a family-friendly event.

Naturally, the event would draw supporters, but it also brought protesters. People stood on the edge of the park, holding signs with messages such as “There’s no such thing as a Christian homosexual” and “Death is Hell without Jesus” and “Chunky Peanut Butter is a sin.”

Well, I made that last one up, though chunky peanut butter surely is a travesty if you don’t have the right kind of jam to go with it. Anyway, there were Christian protesters who used Scripture to try to scare the gay away with the threat of eternal damnation.

Though I could try to counter Scripture with Scripture, or point out there are other commands in the Bible covering what we should eat, or wear, or the multitude of other sins we are seemingly less worried about, I won’t bother.

The colorfully dressed people attending the event tried to have a discussion with the protesters and though the protesters had ears, they would not hear.

Rather than argue about Scripture, I would like to share this thought: Faith should be guided by the heart. Love does not lead you to hate. Love often leads to understanding, or at least to acceptance. Your heart should be your guide.

If you cannot forgive someone for not sharing your faith, if you cannot accept someone for being who they are, if you would outcast them because you judge them to be immoral — that doesn’t sound like love to me. It sounds like willful ignorance, or even hatred. Perhaps, we should seek first to understand.

One of the protesters made a list of things he would do if he was president. In this list, he stated we should “send all the gays to California." As I watched the video he posted on YouTube, it made me wonder what was really in his heart.

Pope Francis has said that anyone who discards gay people “doesn’t have a human heart.” Even the Pope believes our actions should be led by love. I have to agree, even if I’m not Catholic.

Are gay people too hard to love? I don’t think so. There was more than enough love in the park to go around and instead of joining in, people objected to it — loudly.

To quote comedian Steve Hofstetter: “If hell is real, the first people who should go there are the people with megaphones who yell at everyone else that they’re going to hell.”

If your mission is to share God’s love and you are sharing anything other than love, you’re probably doing it wrong. You can yell about damnation all you want, but if you end up hating someone because of your differences — well, the road to hell was paved with good intentions.

Robert Critser, who lives in Burlington and is an assistant manager at the West Burlington Walmart Supercenter, writes a freelance column for The Hawk Eye.