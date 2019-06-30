I held a gathering recently to meet with the public. It already has been a busy summer, but I wanted to thank the people who took time out of their schedules to share thoughts about the newspaper.

There was a variety of ages of those I talked with, but most were over 50 and grew up reading the newspaper. They like it in their hands and said they also find others uses once it's been read.

One person misses the daily baseball box scores. He likes the information in print to digest and help his fantasy baseball team. One person, who addressed the delivery issues we’ve had, said she helped deliver newspapers and understands it’s a difficult job and feels blessed to have a dependable carrier. A 20-something person said younger people favor international news and most don’t care about reading newspapers. They get most of their information electronically.

Like all things in this digital age, change is happening rapidly and it has had an impact on The Hawk Eye and newspapers in our region.

For instance, Mount Pleasant, Fairfield and Washington are losing their daily papers as the three will combine into one paper for those towns.

It also has impacted shopping options in our area. Like many folks, I miss looking over the yellow dot sales at Younkers and cruising the aisles of Shopko, but those days are done. Those two companies also invested heavily in advertising and thus impacted the bottom line of the newspaper.

The change also hit The Hawk Eye hard with recent staff reductions. It was a sad day to lose dedicated staff and we are adapting to the adjustment of how to best cover the region.

Although there are fewer of us at 800 S. Main St., those who work here are diligent, dedicated and many have decades of experience. They have families, connections to the community and are your neighbors.

In the newsroom, features editor Craig Neises has been here 21 years. Our award-winning photographer John Lovretta has been documenting the region for 22 years. Matt Levins has been honored for his prep coverage and been here 28 years, Julie Nickell, our clerk, has a wealth of knowledge and been here 16 years, and I’ve been in Burlington 30 years all at the newspaper in a variety of positions.

In advertising, Melinda Poulter has been greeting classified customers for 39 years and her former counterpart and now an administrative assistant in our advertising department, Rhonda Pfandenhauer, has been here for 42 years. Tom Lingenfelter, the supervisor of creative services that builds ads and does much more, has been here 38 years. Working in that department for 34 years has been Bob Wisener, and for 29 years, Gary Johnson.

In the circulation office, Michelle Zart, who is in and out of the office getting the newspapers to your doorsteps has been here for 30 years, and Christy Bauer, the lead marketing executive, has been representing area businesses for 11 years.

These are the staff with decades of experience, but there are other names not listed and many fresh faces also working hard to serve the community and produce the newspaper.

With that dedication in mind, I was saddened during a recent incident directed at the newspaper. I was covering, on my day off, the Snake Alley Art Fair and also enjoying Father's Day with my family, when a person I knew felt a need to chide me about when the coverage would appear in the newspaper, since there is no Monday edition.

To top it off, he shouted loudly and in an angry tone: “The newspaper s----!” Yes, in front of my family and onlookers at the crowded venue. I politely went about my business, working and enjoying time with my family.

We believe strongly in freedom of speech and understand constructive criticism will help us produce a better product. We realize the newspaper is different than it was three years ago. But it is also different than it was in the 1990s, 1980s, 1970s, 1880s, 1870s and so on.

The Hawk Eye turns the calendar on another year in the region on July 10, when we turn 183. We celebrate that legacy and realize as a business we are dependent on you, our customer. As we maintain some of the history and heritage of the newspaper, our survival demands we change to meet future trends in the industry. As a community newspaper, we also realize that, in many ways, we are in this together.

I plan to reach out again this summer with a booth at the Farmers Market where I will have a quick survey you can take. My goal is to seek out ideas to help keep Iowa’s oldest newspaper a product we all can enjoy.

Feel free to reach out to me with your questions, suggestions and help at jgaines@thehawkeye.com, or call me at (319) 758-8158.

John Gaines in The Hawk Eye's managing editor.