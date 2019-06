Did You Know… what this is? This is an “At Last” washer built here in Perry. The factory opened in 1912 and was located just east of First Avenue and north of the railroad tracks. Another washing machine was also built here, called the “Quicker Yet.” Lots of businesses sprung up along the rail lines, allowing easy shipments of supplies and finished products.

