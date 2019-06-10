I watched Special Counsel Robert Mueller resign his position with the Justice Department, but not before he highlighted the findings of The Mueller Report.

Volume 1: Russia did interfere with our election to help Donald Trump win in 2016. His office couldn't prove conspiracy between the Trump campaign and the Russians, however they "cannot rule out the possibility that the unavailable information would shed additional light on (or cast in a new light) the events described in the report." ("Unavailable" means information that was destroyed or in Russian possession.)

Volume 2: The report did not make a determination that Trump committed a crime with obstruction of justice with regard to this investigation, but the report "also does not exonerate him."

The reason for this is that The Office of Legal Counsel (OLC) has given an opinion that concludes that a sitting president may not be prosecuted, but a criminal investigation during the president's term can be done to "preserve the evidence." The president does not have immunity after he leaves office. Mueller decided not to investigate in a way "that could potentially result in a judgment that the president committed crimes."

"If we had confidence after a thorough investigation of the facts that the president clearly did not commit obstruction of justice, we would so state. Based on the facts and the applicable legal standards, however, we are unable to reach that judgment."

(The above was information taken from the Mueller Report.)

More than 1,000 federal prosecutors who served in both Republican and Democratic administrations, recently signed a statement stating, "Each of us believes that the conduct of President Trump described in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report would, in the case of any other person not covered by the Office of Legal Counsel policy against indicting a sitting president, result in multiple felony charges for obstruction of justice."

For perhaps the first time in his life, President Trump will experience the consequences of his behavior and Congress needs to make that happen. Start the impeachment process.

The Republican Senate also needs to allow legislation to proceed to protect our elections from Russian or any other foreign interference.

These actions are immediately required, our Democracy depends on it.

Steve Miller, Nauvoo, Illinois