You Democrats violate every law of both God and man to "get" my President by any means necessary.

The President is very astute, very educated, and has a huge fan and support base across this Republic. There's a Facebook page titled "Mexicans For President Trump."

To date, there are at least, 14 adult porn stars supporting President Trump. Sound like an oxymoron? Read on. They did so beginning in 2016, and up to this day. The most notable is porn star Jenna Jameson. Another, yet younger porn star, is Jay Taylor (female) who said she "wants to be as rich as Mr. Trump, and I can't do that by voting for Bernie or Hillary." This news has been conveniently ignored by the main stream press.

Militia groups supporting the President are at the southern border right now, armed and very well organized, with no complaints from law enforcement or the U.S. Military down there. The only nay-sayers are liberals and their politically motivated police chiefs and politicians. Positive contributions by militia members are conveniently ignored by the liberal media, including The Hawk Eye and Des Moines Register. The Sioux City Journal was very positive about the militia.

The next time some Mexican soldier or Federale crosses the border and confronts our troops stationed on our side, and tries to disarm them like they did back on Sat. 13 April 2019 (as reported in Army Times, Tue, 23 April 2019, P.1A), I hope the Mexicans understand unintended consequences. President Trump said "Not going to happen again...ever!"

Robert Cobretti, Burlington