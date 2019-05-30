To the editor:

Once again we are faced with appointing a replacement on the Story County Board of Supervisors. My hope is that the vacancy committee, consisting of three department heads, will make this appointment, by looking for the best candidate regardless of party affiliation. I would hope that at no time the question of party affiliation would enter into the choice.

Some of the qualities the committee should be looking at include:

1. A person who knows how the budgeting process works, ie where the money comes from; what are the County’s obligations; and what is “left over.”

2. A person who understands how county government works.

3. A person who is able to work with staff and the public, who listens to the staff and treats them with respect.

4. A person who is able to work respectfully with other board members to do what is best for Story County.

This is not a part-time, fun job. This is a real job that takes total commitment and dedication. It is not a “hobby job.”

Voters expect our Supervisors to work for the good of the County, regardless of party affiliation.

Paula Toms

Nevada