Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is a beautifully animated movie sporting a story that is familiar to some of the hardcore Pokemon fans and displays a massive amount of the game series’ characters with a strong cast and good writing. I rate it four stars.

From the start, the CGI quality is visible and the emphasis on it sets it apart from the past of live action-CGI blended filmmaking such as Space Jam and Who Framed Roger Rabbit? by leaning in to the aspects that aren’t necessarily realistic but ground the visuals into a cohesive universe. Due to the scale of how much of this movie had to be animated and the attention to detail, I am very impressed with the accomplishment that this film represents.

Representing previous products from The Pokemon Company, Detective Pikachu shares a name with a game that follows a similar plot. This doesn’t contribute to a sense of originality in that aspect of writing, but it does establish consistency. The writing throughout is consistent and solid, but it is also not a stunning experience. Overall the writing is good.

Another good aspect is the cast. There weren’t many A-listers, but everyone delivered a good performance. One thing I noticed was that Justice Smith was very expressive as the protagonist Tim. Also, Ryan Reynolds, as talented as ever, delivered the heart of the show as Pikachu.

There is something for fans of Pokemon and anyone who is new to the franchise in Pokemon: Detective Pikachu. There are countless references and visual cues mixed with a fun and engaging story. The twists are “very twisty” and the performances on screen were all great. I rate Pokemon: Detective Pikachu four stars.