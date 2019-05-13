Genesis 8:21 “And when the LORD smelled the pleasing aroma, the LORD said in his heart, ‘I will never again curse the ground because of man, for the intention of man's heart is evil from his youth. Neither will I ever again strike down every living creature as I have done.’” ESV

Sacrifice is a hard concept. I can’t imagine what would happen today if there were only fourteen birds of one species, and immediately a dude takes a couple, and uses them for sacrifice. It reminds me of the time our tax dollars spent over 130,000 bucks to restore a seal’s health after an oil-spill. Forty seconds after it was released into the ocean, a killer whale snapped up the seal-snack.



Noah was the guy who took some of the only animals and birds that were left on the planet and sacrificed some of them. And that’s when we read the passage that says the aroma pleased God so much, he said ‘never’ to two things: He’ll never curse the ground, and never strike down all the living creatures.



That ‘never’ was because a couple of birds and animals were sacrificed according to God’s will. What do you think God says ‘never’ to because of the sacrifice of Christ?



God gets some ‘never’ statements. He says, “Never will I leave you or forsake you (Hebrews 13:5). He also says that the righteous will never again be moved (Psalm 112:6).



We get some “never” statements too! We’ll never get left or forsaken by God, and we’ll never have to walk in shame again (Psalm 34:5). In John 6:35-37 we’ll never have to thirst spiritually, and that God will never cast us out. Jesus said that we will never have to taste death (John 10:28, 11:26). Revelation 3:5 says, “I will never blot his name out of the book of life.”



We have a ‘never’, for every single time we fall, fail, or mess up.