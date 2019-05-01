“A little learning is a dangerous thing.” —Alexander Pope, 18th-century English poet

When it comes to the subject of climate change, there seems to be a battalion of nay sayers whose research skills only seems to carry them so far. They’ll find some delectable morsel of anti-science propaganda that supports their own bias and Eureka. They then proceed to write in to their local newspaper or post on social media their new found “discovery” in order to amaze, confuse and distract.

Recently, a letter to the editor in the The Hawk Eye Newspaper shared text from an Associated Press article dated November 2, 1922: “The Arctic ocean is warming up, icebergs are growing scarcer and in some places the seals are finding the water too hot, according to a report to the Commerce Department yesterday from Consulafft, at Bergen, Norway.” In other words, we’re all to believe that today’s Arctic thawing has happened in the past and therefore is nothing new ... nothing to see here ... please move on.

However, with little effort one could choose to expand their research a tad further and thus come to an entirely different and more alarming conclusion.

From the New Yorker, “Playing Climate-Change Telephone” May 29, 2014, “Gavin Schmidt, a climate modeller and the deputy director of the NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies, points out that what was an anomaly in 1922 is now the norm: the waters near Spitsbergen are clear of ice at the end of every summer. More important, long-term temperature and sea-ice records indicate that the dramatic sea-ice retreat in the early nineteen-twenties was short-lived. It also occurred locally around Svalbard—the unusual conditions didn’t even encompass the whole Norwegian Sea, let alone the rest of the Arctic.”

Add on to this, the Arctic’s thawing permafrost, melting of the Greenland ice sheet and the collapse of the Larsen-B Ice Shelf on the Antarctic Peninsula. The current level of CO2 in the atmosphere is now at 410 parts per million. It hasn’t been that high since the Pliocene period three million years ago.

And from USA Today, “Earth's carbon dioxide levels highest in 3 million years, study says” Apr 4, 2019: “'It seems we’re now pushing our home planet beyond any climatic conditions experienced during the entire current geological period, the Quaternary,' said study lead author Matteo Willeit of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research in Germany. 'A period that started almost 3 million years ago and saw human civilization beginning only 11,000 years ago. So, the modern climate change we see is big, really big; even by standards of Earth history.'”

The two excerpts I’ve provided should not be viewed as extreme viewpoints existing only within the fringes of the scientific community.

Mike Golliher, Burlington