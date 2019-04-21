While I appreciate the representatives that attended the City Meeting on the 15th of April, here in Boone and the information you provided there still remains more questions that were left unanswered then were answered.

When presented with the facts that this ploy—to raise rates in order to lower them had been used in the past to justify Alliant’s increases. Based on the fact that rates have increased each year for the past decade in direct correlation to the rise in Alliant’s profit each of those year’s, they were unable to answer when we might see a decrease in our rates. The answer to that question would be never. Alliant is a contracted monopoly and where there is a monopoly there is no competition. No competition leaves us at the mercy of their insatiable need for profit…profit which was at or above 500 million dollars in 2018.

When questioned how wind energy will lower our costs, the deer in the headlight looks and silence we received said it all. Subsidized renewable energy is not a rate lowering endeavor…it is at best a ‘crap shoot’ riding solely on the subsidies that make it profitable. Without those subsidies, which could end in a few years wind energy becomes a liability, not an asset. The major investment in wind power is virturally putting their viability as a company in the hand’s of those who grant them those subsidies. Not only are we paying for those windmills with this proposed rate increase but with our federal and state taxes, so in essence we get hit twice.

Granted the issues raised and the ability to resolve them is far above the pay grade of people who represented Alliant at this meeting. The silence to some of the question’s posed and the canned answers we received hardly addressed the concerns of this community.

When I pressed them on these issues as did other’s in the audience, the “we understand” or “we appreciate the question” is not an answer. The fact still remains that these increases will be problematic for people on a tight fixed income, single parents, physically challenged individuals and people within, or near the poverty level. People could literally be forced out of their homes, or be forced to make a decision of whether to heat/cool their homes, purchase groceries, pay for their medication or put gas into their vehicles. “We understand and can appreciate your concerns” does not help in making those decisions.

Maybe just may it’s time for some self-reflection, Alliant. Take a hard look at your profit margin, the 11 million dollars you pay to your top 5 executives and instead consider using that money to build your wind mills and improve your crumbling infastructure rather than on the backs of your customers. Show us that we are all in this together or the next time somone can’t pay their bill they should just write, “We understand and appreciate your concern” on thee bill and send it back to you.

I encourage all of you to call your state representative and state Senator to express your concerns. E-mail, call or write them. o rhe same to the Iowa Board of Utilities Board at https://iub.iowa.gov/

Make your voice loud and clear.

Terry Moorman