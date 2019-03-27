The Ames International Orchestra Festival Association (AIOFA) and the Iowa State Center are proud to welcome the San Francisco Symphony to Iowa State’s Stephens Auditorium on March 29.

AIOFA, which this year celebrates its 50th anniversary, in 1969 heralded the opening of Stephens Auditorium and featured a one-week residency of the New York Philharmonic. Today, we are accustomed to fine concert halls, but 50 years ago, Stephens Auditorium stood tall, majestic and alone on its hill in Ames.

Renowned for its architectural beauty and stunning acoustics, it was named Building of the Century by the American Institute of Architects, Iowa Chapter, in 2004.

The San Francisco Symphony, established in the wake of the 1906 earthquake, played its first concert on Dec. 8, 1911. The upcoming Ames performance will be conducted by music director Michael Tilson Thomas, his third appearance in Stephens. In his 24th season with the orchestra, Thomas is the longest-tenured music director of any major American orchestra.

Members of the San Francisco Symphony returning to their roots in Iowa for the performance at Stephens Auditorium include John Engelkes, originally from Parkersburg, and Linda Lukas, who earend a master’s degree from the University of Iowa.

This concert’s program includes Maurice Ravel’s Le Tombeau de Couperin, Jean Sibelius’ Symphony No. 2 in D, and Felix Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto in E-minor, featuring soloist Alexander Kerr, concertmaster of the Dallas Symphony and professor of violin at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music.

As I look forward to attending my 46th AIFOA concert, I am thankful for lovely memories of visiting orchestras throughout the years—of both music made and friendships formed. Please join me for an evening of great music and memories-in-the- making on March 29th as we welcome the San Francisco Symphony to town.

David Stuart, a member of the AIOFA board and emeritus professor of music at Iowa State University, retired principal trombonist of the Des Moines Symphony, and member of the Des Moines Metro Opera orchestra.