Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), a devout Muslim, spoke out in a predictable manner condemning all Jews. And then, the congresswoman doubled down on such with "dual loyalty" comments, implying that support for Israel constitutes "allegiance to a foreign country." The House Democrats then were supposed to pass an anti-Semitic Resolution and, then, by doing so, should then have sanctioned Rep. Ilhan Omar in the same matter as Rep. Steve King (R-IA) and stripping her from all committee representation.

At first, Omar's own party and the Media did seem to come after her. John Parkinson indicated, "Democrats fight over anti-Semitism resolution, how to respond to Rep. Ilhan Omar [anti-Semitic remarks]. But in the end, no, all the Democrat Presidential hopefuls and then Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Nancy Pelosi (on a magazine cover together) began defending Ilhan Omar. Melina Mara of the Washington Post in the Chicago Tribune reported that internet star, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez defends Ilhan Omar, criticizes Democrats over anti-Semitism resolution proposals.

Today, the Daily Beast reported that US House Democrats spent Wednesday scrambling to put to bed a debate about anti-Semitism. In its place they merely advanced a mere symbolic resolution condemning it that pleased no one.

Let's all get this straight. The progressive media and Democrats went full bore after Rep. Steve King when he simply simply because Steve King told the Times, "White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization—how did that language become offensive? Why did I sit in classes teaching me about the merits of our history and our civilization?"

So if Steve King is a racist for merely mentioning "white nationalist, white supremacist, and Western civilization" then how is it then Rep. Ilhan Omar is not censored for actually denouncing Jews and Israel. That sounds admittedly racist, correct.

Jeff Lea, West Burlington