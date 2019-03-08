Those are the words the media tried to cover up that James Hodgkinson yelled June 14, 2017 as he wounded four shooting up the Republican baseball practice.

Those same words, 44 Democrat Senators use to explain their Feb. 25, 2019 vote that killed the “Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.”

They claim the bill is anti-abortion when it only requires saving the life of a baby that survived (born alive) an abortion.

A video from Emily’s Women’s Center in Bronx exposed an employee explaining to a client that if the baby is born alive it would be put in a jar of solution to stop the breathing.

Further, if the baby is born at home, put it in a bag and bring it in, don’t call the hospital, they will try to save it.

It’s OK to just let the baby die or to kill it and call it women’s health care, that’s what put Kermit Gosnell in prison for life without parole in May 2013.

These are the same "people" that are against the death penalty for even the most heinous crimes.

These are the same people that want universal free health care for all, including illegal immigrants.

These are the same people that collected tens of thousands of dollars in campaign donations from Ecuadoran millionaire brothers Roberto and William Isaias living in Florida illegally during the Obama years. (The brothers now picked up by ICE were convicted of embezzlement in Ecuador and worked with Planned Parenthood trafficking baby body parts world wide).

Democrats prefer illegal immigrant votes now rather than wait 18 years for an American child to have a voice.

These are the same people that condemned Congressman Steve King for saying “We can’t restore a civilization with somebody else’s babies.”

Leland Graber, Wayland