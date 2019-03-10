2 Timothy 1:9 “Who saved us and called us to a holy calling, not because of our works but because of his own purpose and grace, which he gave us in Christ Jesus before the ages began…” ESV



With the breeze on my face sitting in the shade, I celebrated lunch outside. Enjoying my cheeseburger, chips, and soda, I heard a faint “meow”.

I thought, “Now where in the world is that cry coming from?”

I looked behind the boats and motorcycles. No luck.

I cleaned all the rubbish from my lunch, and threw it in the trash bin. The lid had the jaws of an alligator.

As I squeezed my trash through, and it started to snap my fingertips, I saw a big black cat, that sure enough, it was one tired, starved, and frazzled kitty. The only way it would escape is by the right person, being at the right place, at the right time.

The cat flew out of the hatch, totally enjoying the freedom it was designed for.

No soul on this planet is an accident or mistake. Every single person has a piece in God’s redemptive plan for humanity.

In the book of Esther, God rose up a woman to save a frazzled and starved nation from being slaughtered, and the climax of the story is when Esther is told, “For if you keep silent at this time, relief and deliverance will rise for the Jews from another place, but you and your father's house will perish. And who knows whether you have not come to the kingdom for such a time as this?"

God, out of his person, purpose, and grace has raised you up for some spiritually starved frazzled soul to receive grace and escape through God’s power and love through Christ flowing through you.

And, he’s placed people around you for such a time as this in your life to receive freedom and peace.